Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood has said that he wants to see left-arm seamer Rumman Raees bowling again in the near future.

Rumman has suffered numerous injuries throughout his career and last played for Pakistan in January 2018.

Maqsood’s comments come after Islamabad United announced that they had appointed Rumman as a bowling consultant for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Good luck Rumman but we still want to see you bowling, hopefully soon IA,” Maqsood said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

