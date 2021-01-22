Hurts not to be picked for PSL 6, Pakistan seamer with good pace says

Posted on by
Pakistan seamer Ehsan Adil said it hurts not to be picked for PSL 6

Pakistan seamer Ehsan Adil: “Despite having [the] 2nd best strike-rate and 3rd best average among fast bowlers in [the] recent National T20 Cup, it’s disappointing not being picked in [the] PSL draft”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Ehsan Adil admitted that it hurt not to be drafted for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Adil noted that despite doing well during last year’s National T20 Cup, he failed to attract any bids from the franchises.

In the seven games he played, the 27-year-old took 13 wickets at an average of 18.76.

“Despite having [the] 2nd best strike-rate and 3rd best average among fast bowlers in [the] recent National T20 Cup, it’s disappointing not being picked in [the] PSL draft… I will continue working hard and make a strong comeback soon INSHALLAH!” he said on Twitter.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Why wasn’t he picked, Mickey Arthur shocked talented Pakistan batsman went undrafted for PSL 6

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?

Leave a Reply