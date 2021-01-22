Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said whether he scores 0 or 100, his work ethic always remains the same.

Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.

He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.

As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.

Given how well he has fared in all three formats thus far, Azam has established himself as one of the best batsmen in the world today.

But, he noted that he doesn’t “get satisfied with my performances” and always looks to keep getting better.

“I don’t get satisfied with my performances. I don’t leave my regular work ethic. My routine is the same whether I scored hundred or 0,” he said on former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq’s YouTube channel as quoted by Ary Sports.

Azam missed all the matches during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand with a fractured right thumb, but he has made a full recovery and will return for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

