Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira said he hopes to make his international debut one day.

Considered to be a talented youngster with a bright future, Huraira has been one of the top performers in the Under-19 team.

While he has yet to make his first-class, List A and T20 debut, the 18-year-old is hoping that all this occurs soon so that he can prove his worth and ultimately earn a spot in the national team.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 14732 ( 14 % ) Babar Azam 73533 ( 69.86 % ) Steve Smith 3678 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 4344 ( 4.13 % ) Kane Williamson 5000 ( 4.75 % ) Rashid Khan 633 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 192 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 1792 ( 1.7 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 384 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 284 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 691 ( 0.66 % ) Back

