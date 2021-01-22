Hope I make my Pakistan debut one day, 18-year-old with exceptional future says

Mohammad Huraira hopes to make his Pakistan debut one day

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Mohammad Huraira said he hopes to make his international debut one day.

Considered to be a talented youngster with a bright future, Huraira has been one of the top performers in the Under-19 team.

While he has yet to make his first-class, List A and T20 debut, the 18-year-old is hoping that all this occurs soon so that he can prove his worth and ultimately earn a spot in the national team.

