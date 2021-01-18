Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali admitted he was delighted to have proved his form and fitness during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Hasan made his comeback from recurring back injuries in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

He finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in this year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

The 26-year-old was rewarded for his strong performance in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he was picked for Pakistan’s upcoming series against South Africa.

Hasan is now set to play his first international match since the 2019 World Cup.

“I’m delighted and I really needed that. I needed to prove my form and my fitness, and I did that. I wanted to ensure that there were no doubts about my fitness or about my form and I believe I did that,” he told PakPassion. “I was pleased that Central Punjab were joint-winners and that I had captained the side too.

“I’d like to thank my head coach Shahid Anwar who never lost faith in the team or I, and who gave me the opportunity to lead the side and also thank my team who played brilliant cricket and made an amazing comeback after being bottom of the table after 6 rounds of the tournament.”

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

