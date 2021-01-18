Stop playing like chickens, Afridi wants Pakistan players to toughen up

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said the players in the national team are playing “with the heart of a chicken”.

His comments come after Pakistan struggled during their tour of New Zealand, where they lost the T20 series 2-1 and were whitewashed 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

The men in green will now be looking to bounce back in their series against South Africa, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.

Afridi noted that the players selected need to be brave in pressure situations and fight to the end.

“Misbah has made a lot of achievements for his country but the current team should play with some bravery. You cannot play international cricket with the heart of a chicken. Only those that can handle pressure can bring success to the side,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

