Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim said Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman have walked into the middle order for the South Africa series due to their outstanding form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which includes five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the final, which ended as a tie.

Shakeel was the second-highest run-scorer with 970 run in 10 matches for Sindh, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 57.05.

Salman was third on the list with 941 runs in 10 games for Southern Punjab, which included two hundreds and six half-centuries, at an average of 58.81.

“Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha walk into the middle order to support Azhar Ali, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam. This is a formidable and highly skilled middle order, which will encourage further healthy competition for a permanent place in the side,” Wasim said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release.

Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.

Pakistan’s squad for the South Africa series: Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (captain), Fawad Alam, Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Yasir Shah, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan

