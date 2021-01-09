Don’t doubt yourself, Hafeez backs Pakistan player to keep getting better

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has told opener Shan Masood not to doubt himself.
This comes after Masood struggled during the recent tour of New Zealand, where he scored 10 runs in two Tests at an average of 2.50.
Hafeez said Masood needs to accept his failures and work on his game accordingly so that he can bounce back.
Accept failure & positively work harder to improve. Never doubt on urself
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) January 5, 2021
“Accept failure and positively work harder to improve. Never doubt yourself,” he said on Twitter.
Given the torrid time he endured in New Zealand, it remains to be seen if Masood will be picked for the upcoming series against South Africa, which will see the Proteas visit Pakistan for the first time in 14 years.
Pakistan’s series against South Africa, which will consist of two Tests and three T20 Internationals, will start on January 26 and conclude on February 14.
