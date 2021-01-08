Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was the funniest person in the national team during his playing days.

He made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

The Rawalpindi Express represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Akhtar also holds the record for the quickest delivery in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

