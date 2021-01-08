Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that iconic Australia captain Ricky Ponting was the toughest batsman he bowled to.
He revealed this when a fan asked him who was the most difficult to bowl to out of Ponting, India hero Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies great Brian Lara.
Definitely @RickyPonting . Although i haven't bowled much to @BrianLara
“Definitely Ricky Ponting. Although I haven’t bowled much to Brian Lara,” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.
Ponting is the second-highest run-scorer in Test history with 13,378 runs in 168 matches, which included 41 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 51.85.
He is also the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 13,704 runs in 375 games, which included 30 hundreds and 82 half-centuries, at an average of 42.03.
In regards to his T20 International career, Ponting made 401 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.64. He struck two half-centuries, which included a career-best knock of 98 not out.
