Clash of the titans, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar on the most difficult batsman he bowled to

Shoaib Akhtar said it was like clash of the titans when he bowled to Ricky Ponting as he was the toughest batsman he battled

Shoaib Akhtar: “Definitely Ricky Ponting. Although I haven’t bowled much to Brian Lara”

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has admitted that iconic Australia captain Ricky Ponting was the toughest batsman he bowled to.

He revealed this when a fan asked him who was the most difficult to bowl to out of Ponting, India hero Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies great Brian Lara.

“Definitely Ricky Ponting. Although I haven’t bowled much to Brian Lara,” the Rawalpindi Express said on Twitter.

Ponting is the second-highest run-scorer in Test history with 13,378 runs in 168 matches, which included 41 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 51.85.

He is also the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 13,704 runs in 375 games, which included 30 hundreds and 82 half-centuries, at an average of 42.03.

In regards to his T20 International career, Ponting made 401 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.64. He struck two half-centuries, which included a career-best knock of 98 not out.

