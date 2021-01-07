Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said there is no doubt that captain Babar Azam is part of the fab four right now.
Azam has represented Pakistan in 29 Tests and scored 2,045 runs, which includes five centuries and 15 fifties, at an average of 45.44.
He has also featured in 77 ODIs and accumulated 3,580 runs, which includes 12 hundreds and 16 half-centuries, at an average of 55.93.
As for his T20 International career, the 26-year-old has played 44 games and made 1,681 runs, which includes 16 fifties, at an average of 50.93.
In addition to Azam, Akhtar’s fab four consisted of India skipper Virat Kohli, Australia opener David Warner and left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc.
Babar Azam
Virat Kohli
David Warner
Mitchel Starc
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
