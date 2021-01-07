Hit him with a bat, Akhtar on interfering and misbehaving Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that he hit seamer Mohammad Asif with a bat since he was “interfering and misbehaving” while he was having an argument.
The incident occurred in 2007 during an altercation between Akhtar and another player, believed to be Shahid Afridi.
The Rawalpindi Express claimed Afridi insulted his family, which led to a confrontation and a tussle.
In his autobiography, Controversially Yours, the 45-year-old said that when Afridi was making fun of him, Asif, who was in the bathroom, laughed.
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021
“He was interfering and misbehaving in my argument with another player,” he said on Twitter.
