A great person, Junaid Khan on 38-year-old Pakistan star still impressing everyone

Junaid Khan said Shoaib Malik is a great person

Junaid Khan: “Good human being”

Junaid Khan has heaped praise on veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, calling him a great person.

The left-arm pace bowler said this when a fan asked him about Malik during a question and answer session on Twitter.

“Good human being,” he said.

The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.

He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.

As for his T20 International career, the veteran seamer has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.

However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.

