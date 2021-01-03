Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Junaid Khan has heaped praise on veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, calling him a great person.
The left-arm pace bowler said this when a fan asked him about Malik during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Good human being
— Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) December 31, 2020
“Good human being,” he said.
The 31-year-old has taken 71 wickets in 22 Tests at an average of 31.73.
He has also featured in 76 ODIs and claimed 110 wickets at an average of 29.23.
As for his T20 International career, the veteran seamer has picked up eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 29.50.
However, he hasn’t represented Pakistan since May 2019.
