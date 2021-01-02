Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan batsman Yasir Hameed has urged the national selectors to give big-hitting all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed a proper chance.

Yasir noted that Iftikhar can be a real asset for Pakistan, but noted that he has to be picked regularly in order for this to happen.

His comments come after the 30-year-old only featured in one of the three T20 Internationals against New Zealand.

Iftikhar only played in the third T20 International and actually won Pakistan the game in the final over when he smashed the fourth ball for a massive six.

Knowing how talented Iftikhar is, Yasir wants him to be in the playing XI on a regular basis so that he can show everyone what he is capable of.

Yasir’s calls for Iftikhar to be given an opportunity to shine comes after Fawad Alam scored a superb century in the first Test against the Black Caps.

Fawad made 102 runs, which came off 269 balls and included 14 boundaries.

Bring out all the fawad alams now or never — Yasir Abdul Hameed (@Yasir_HameedQ) December 30, 2020

“Bring out all the Fawad Alams now or never,” Yasir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t waste this chance, Pakistan batsman wants Faheem Ashraf to become the team’s go-to all-rounder

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10656 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 55222 ( 71.69 % ) Steve Smith 2756 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3391 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2267 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 429 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1243 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 516 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 10656 ( 13.83 % ) Babar Azam 55222 ( 71.69 % ) Steve Smith 2756 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3391 ( 4.4 % ) Kane Williamson 2267 ( 2.94 % ) Rashid Khan 429 ( 0.56 % ) Pat Cummins 93 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 1243 ( 1.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 273 ( 0.35 % ) Kagiso Rabada 186 ( 0.24 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 516 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related