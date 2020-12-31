Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Australia batsman Usman Khawaja deserves another chance.
Khawaja was not picked for the ongoing Test series against India, but Latif questioned why he is not in the side.
Khawaja has played 44 Test matches and averages 40.66, while his ODI average stands at 42 after 40 games.
@Uz_Khawaja Dropped after 40.66 Ave in test 42.00 in ODI he deserves for last chance?
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 29, 2020
“Usman Khawaja dropped after 40.66 average in Tests, 42.00 in ODIs, he deserves [a] last chance?” Latif said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: These guys have put the selectors on high alert, Tabish Khan on Pakistan trio making a huge impact
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?