He deserves another chance, Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif bats for dropped Australia star

Rashid Latif said Usman Khawaja deserves another chance

Rashid Latif: “Usman Khawaja dropped after 40.66 average in Tests, 42.00 in ODIs, he deserves [a] last chance?”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that Australia batsman Usman Khawaja deserves another chance.

Khawaja was not picked for the ongoing Test series against India, but Latif questioned why he is not in the side.

Khawaja has played 44 Test matches and averages 40.66, while his ODI average stands at 42 after 40 games.

“Usman Khawaja dropped after 40.66 average in Tests, 42.00 in ODIs, he deserves [a] last chance?” Latif said on Twitter.

