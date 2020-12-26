Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan power-hitter Asif Ali has named legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers as his favourite cricketer.
De Villiers is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining batsmen in the world and is known for hitting massive sixes.
He played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.
He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.
As for his Twenty20 International career, the 36-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.
. @ABdeVilliers17 is my favorite cricketer 🔥 – @AasifAli2018 revealed in an exclusive interview with @cricsetpk
Watch Full Interview 👇 https://t.co/SjJVowmVyN#AsifAli #IslamabadUnited #PakistanCricket #QeA20 #HarHaalMainCricket #ABdevilliers17 pic.twitter.com/1IQ9q2inpe
— Cricset.pk (@cricsetpk) December 23, 2020
“AB de Villiers is my favorite cricketer,” Asif told Cricset.
In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Asif has scored 325 runs in seven matches for Northern, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 32.50.
