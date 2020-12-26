Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan power-hitter Asif Ali has named legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers as his favourite cricketer.

De Villiers is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining batsmen in the world and is known for hitting massive sixes.

He played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, the 36-year-old featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

“AB de Villiers is my favorite cricketer,” Asif told Cricset.

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Asif has scored 325 runs in seven matches for Northern, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 32.50.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 1233 ( 20 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 84 ( 1.36 % ) Shane Warne 82 ( 1.33 % ) Brian Lara 866 ( 14.05 % ) Ricky Ponting 203 ( 3.29 % ) Viv Richards 493 ( 8 % ) Jacques Kallis 163 ( 2.64 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 279 ( 4.53 % ) Wasim Akram 2509 ( 40.7 % ) Glenn McGrath 47 ( 0.76 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 205 ( 3.33 % ) Back

