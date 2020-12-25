Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is playing like a champion and is currently in the form of his life.

This comes after Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

The 40-year-old will also end 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

Azhar admitted that he was also impressed with how well wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf did in the T20 series.

Rizwan smashed a career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, in the third T20 International against the Black Caps.

The 28-year-old’s knock was a historic one as he made the joint-highest score for a Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman in T20 Internationals.

At the top with him is former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, who struck an unbeaten 89, which came off 49 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, against Scotland in June 2018.

As for Faheem, he scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

Congratulations team Pakistan 👏👏👏outstanding bowling by @iFaheemAshraf and a top match winning knock by @iMRizwanPak well done 👍 👍👍 also @MHafeez22 is in form of his life playing like a champion😊😊 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) December 22, 2020

“Congratulations team Pakistan, outstanding bowling by Faheem Ashraf and a top match-winning knock by Mohammad Rizwan, well done. Also, Mohammad Hafeez is in [the] form of his life, playing like a champion,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Rizwan will now captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the T20 series.

