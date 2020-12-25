Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Sharjeel Khan said he has always been a “naturally aggressive stroke player”.

Sharjeel is known for hitting big sixes and taking an attacking approach in all formats, but he made it clear that he has no intentions of changing his mindset going forward.

He added that playing with “positive intent” is “very satisfying for me”.

“I have the same approach to my batting that I had before, which brought me success in international cricket as well. I have been playing with a positive intent in T20 games which is very satisfying for me,” he told PakPassion. “I suppose attacking cricket is a core part of my game and it’s in my nature and to play in a defensive mode is not possible for me.

“As a naturally aggressive stroke player, I have always played attacking cricket and will continue to do so. Of course, the absence from the professional game for three years does take its toll and it does take time to improve and get back into form.

“But I feel that I have improved a lot as a cricketer since my comeback at the beginning of the year and am feeling very comfortable whilst batting. So, things are looking good for me and I am looking forward to the Pakistan One-Day Cup and I hope to continue improving further in the future.”

In the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Sharjeel is the seventh-highest run-scorer with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 5 ( 62.5 % ) No 3 ( 37.5 % )

