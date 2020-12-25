Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan powerhouse Sharjeel Khan said he is coming to reclaim his spot in the national team.

Sharjeel last played for Pakistan in January 2017, but has been doing incredibly well in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 31-year-old is currently the seventh-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 634 runs in seven matches for Sindh, which includes two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.76.

“Every professional cricketer hopes to play for his country, and I am no different,” he told PakPassion. “Having experienced the feeling of representing Pakistan, I can safely say that there is no other feeling that matches the pride of the moment when you step on the field for your country.

“Of course, it’s in my mind to do whatever I can to make a comeback for Pakistan but at this time, my focus is to do well in domestic cricket. If I can perform well in domestic cricket, then hopefully that will open doors for an international return at some point in the future.”

