Pakistan Shaheens skipper Rohail Nazir has been incredibly impressed with how well wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been doing.

Rizwan was named Man of the Match for his career-best 89, which came off 59 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes, in the third T20 International against New Zealand on Tuesday.

Thanks to his efforts, Pakistan secured a consolation four-wicket win and avoided being whitewashed 3-0.

“Well played Mohammad Rizwan,” Nazir said on Twitter.

Rizwan will captain Pakistan in the first Test on Boxing Day as regular skipper Babar Azam was ruled out of the match since he is still recovering from the fractured right thumb that sidelined him for the recently-concluded three-match T20 series.

Nazir, meanwhile, has been in good form as of late too as he scored a sensational 100, which came off 164 balls and included 11 boundaries and two sixes, in the Shaheens’ 89-run win over New Zealand A.

