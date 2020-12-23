Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Imran Butt said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez is something special as he has been on a rampage throughout 2020.

His comments come after Hafeez accumulated 140 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a career-best score of 99 not out, at an average of 70 and a strike-rate of 160.91.

The 40-year-old will also end 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

“Congratulations Mohammad Hafeez bhai,” Imran said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Imran could potentially make his international debut in the first Test against New Zealand as he is part of the 17-man squad.

Imran was the highest run-scorer in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he amassed 934 runs in nine matches for Balochistan, which included four centuries and three fifties, at an average of 62.26.

In this year’s tournament, the 24-year-old has scored 191 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 31.83.

