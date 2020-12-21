Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shadab Khan admitted that captain Babar Azam “is the main player in our batting unit”, but refused to use his absence as an excuse after Pakistan lost the T20 series against New Zealand.

Following his side’s nine-wicket loss in the second T20 International, Shadab said that not having Azam in the side hurt the team.

Shadab is standing in as captain after Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20 series with a fractured right thumb.

“He [Babar Azam] is the main player in our batting unit but this is not an excuse for losing the series. This is not a game of individuals, so you need to perform as a team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“His absence provides a good opportunity to the youngsters and hopefully they will come good in the final match of the series.”

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: People compared me to Abdul Razzaq, Pakistan player eager to revive international career after five years says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9796 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 51360 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2589 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 3191 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1963 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 480 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9796 ( 13.71 % ) Babar Azam 51360 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2589 ( 3.62 % ) Ben Stokes 3191 ( 4.47 % ) Kane Williamson 1963 ( 2.75 % ) Rashid Khan 413 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 80 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1156 ( 1.62 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 256 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 176 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 480 ( 0.67 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related