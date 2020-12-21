The main player in our batting line-up, Shadab praises 26-year-old Pakistan player in top form

Shadab Khan admitted that Babar Azam is the main player in Pakistan's batting line-up

Shadab Khan: “He [Babar Azam] is the main player in our batting unit but this is not an excuse for losing the series”

Shadab Khan admitted that captain Babar Azam “is the main player in our batting unit”, but refused to use his absence as an excuse after Pakistan lost the T20 series against New Zealand.

Following his side’s nine-wicket loss in the second T20 International, Shadab said that not having Azam in the side hurt the team.

Shadab is standing in as captain after Azam was ruled out of the three-match T20 series with a fractured right thumb.

“He [Babar Azam] is the main player in our batting unit but this is not an excuse for losing the series. This is not a game of individuals, so you need to perform as a team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“His absence provides a good opportunity to the youngsters and hopefully they will come good in the final match of the series.”

The third T20 International will be held in Napier on Tuesday.

