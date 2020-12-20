They targeted me out of nowhere, Amir on Pakistan duo he has issues with

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir has said that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis started targeting him out of nowhere.

Amir’s comments come after he announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday.

Both Misbah and Waqar criticised Amir after he retired from Test cricket last year and the 28-year-old feels that the duo have had him in their crosshairs ever since.

“The whole issue started off after I took retirement from Test cricket – at that time no one had an issue with this and people supported me, including [the] media,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

“My body was unable to take the load and my workload had been shared on twitter etc. I also had injuries in my shoulder and Mickey [Arthur] even supported me, and this issue seemed to be resolved.

“After Pakistan lost to Australia in the series there, some statements from the bowling coach and the head coach came out against me out of nowhere – no idea why they decided to come after me.

“They started saying that Amir did this and that, left Tests to play in leagues etc.

“I had been patiently absorbing this for almost a year, and recently in response to a journalist’s question, he [Waqar] said that Amir left Tests not because of workloads. So what is being put in people’s heads is that I have left Tests to earn more money – you see – every person has self respect.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, the 28-year-old picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

