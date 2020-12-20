Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir said he was going “to explode at some point” as many former cricketers had ruined his reputation by making various claims.

Amir, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, said these ex-players would keep bringing up the fact that he was banned for five years and spent time in a young offenders institute for his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

In addition to that, the 28-year-old did not like how they accused him of prioritising T20 leagues and making money over playing for Pakistan.

“Some ex-cricketers on TV even taunt me about 2010 – let me say that type of guts I showed are not common amongst people,” Amir said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion. “If I made a mistake, then I also accepted my guilt and apologized. They say I feel like I have done a favour to Pakistan but that is not the case.

“When we were allowed only 2 NOCs to play leagues then how could they say I would earn money playing leagues? So by saying this over and over again has eventually destroyed my reputation.

“This was frustrating me and this had to explode at some point.”

Amir represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and took 119 wickets at an average of 30.47.

He also featured in 61 ODIs and claimed 81 wickets at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, the 28-year-old picked up 59 wickets at an average of 21.40.

