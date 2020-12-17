Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that the national team are missing a power-hitter who can hit unorthodox shots.
Elaborating more, Misbah said Pakistan need someone who can score quick runs, but also play “unconventional shots like switch hits, scoop shots and others”.
In regards to where such players would bat, the former Pakistan captain noted that they will come in at number five, six or seven.
“We need power-hitters, at 5, 6 7 who should have a range to score runs quickly. Along with power-hitting, a player must also know how to play unconventional shots like switch hits, scoop shots and others to grab some quick runs,” Misbah told former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja ahead of the New Zealand series in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Geo Super.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.
