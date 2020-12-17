Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that the national team are missing a power-hitter who can hit unorthodox shots.

Elaborating more, Misbah said Pakistan need someone who can score quick runs, but also play “unconventional shots like switch hits, scoop shots and others”.

In regards to where such players would bat, the former Pakistan captain noted that they will come in at number five, six or seven.

“We need power-hitters, at 5, 6 7 who should have a range to score runs quickly. Along with power-hitting, a player must also know how to play unconventional shots like switch hits, scoop shots and others to grab some quick runs,” Misbah told former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja ahead of the New Zealand series in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: We could have picked him, Misbah-ul-Haq on Pakistan player currently playing cricket in USA

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9566 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 50035 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2497 ( 3.59 % ) Ben Stokes 3127 ( 4.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1891 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 400 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 76 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1135 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 251 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 172 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 472 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9566 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 50035 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2497 ( 3.59 % ) Ben Stokes 3127 ( 4.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1891 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 400 ( 0.57 % ) Pat Cummins 76 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1135 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 251 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 172 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 472 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related