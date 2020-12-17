Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said batsman Sohaib Maqsood could have been picked for the tour of New Zealand.

However, he wasn’t as the national team have plenty of regular batsmen, along with newcomers like Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique.

Maqsood did well in the National T20 Cup, where he finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 393 runs in 12 matches for Southern Punjab, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 32.75 and a strike-rate of 167.94.

Currently, he is the United States of America, where he will represent the Somerset Cavaliers in the US Open in Friday, which began on Tuesday and will run until Sunday.

“We are already playing Haider Ali, we have picked Abdullah Shafique then could we pick Sohaib Maqsood? One needs to understand that it is not easy to make changes to accommodate all,” Misbah told former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Geo Super.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

