Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that he wants to copy teammate Sohail Khan’s out-swing as it is always a threat.
Afridi’s comments came when he was putting together elements of his ideal bowler.
The 20-year-old said out of all the bowlers he had seen, Sohail, who is with him in New Zealand, had the best out-swinger.
“Out-swing like Sohail Khan,” he said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.
