The yorker king, Afridi says Pakistan great is the best at it

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that no one bowled yorkers better than bowling coach Waqar Younis.
Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history with Wasim Akram and the duo tormented opposition batsmen for years.
Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
“Yorker like Waqar [Younis] bhai,” Afridi said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the New Zealand series as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.
