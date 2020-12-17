The yorker king, Afridi says Pakistan great is the best at it

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that no one bowled yorkers better than bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history with Wasim Akram and the duo tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Waqar picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

“Yorker like Waqar [Younis] bhai,” Afridi said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the New Zealand series as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Always a threat, Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi wants to copy teammate’s out-swingers

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7836 ( 18.56 % ) Waqar Younis 1061 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 2710 ( 6.42 % ) Shahid Afridi 11103 ( 26.3 % ) Imran Khan 8934 ( 21.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1258 ( 2.98 % ) Younis Khan 1844 ( 4.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2846 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3505 ( 8.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 377 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 746 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 7836 ( 18.56 % ) Waqar Younis 1061 ( 2.51 % ) Javed Miandad 2710 ( 6.42 % ) Shahid Afridi 11103 ( 26.3 % ) Imran Khan 8934 ( 21.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1258 ( 2.98 % ) Younis Khan 1844 ( 4.37 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2846 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 3505 ( 8.3 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 377 ( 0.89 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 746 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related