Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed that he is developing a ball that “is difficult for the batsmen to read”.

Afridi has become Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all formats despite only being 20 years old, but has risen to the challenge and done really well as he has been taking wickets regularly.

However, in order to make himself even more of a threat, Afridi is working on a slower delivery, but stopped short of saying when it will be ready.

“They are many good bowlers who can bowl good slower ones but I’m trying to develop such a delivery which is difficult for the batsmen to read,” Afridi said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) ahead of the New Zealand series as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on Friday and concluding on January 7.

