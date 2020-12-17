Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq believes that his best years are still ahead of him as he looks to make his comeback into the national team.

Shafiq was dropped for the New Zealand tour following a disappointing run of form with the bat.

Despite admitting that he has not lived up to his full potential, the 34-year-old feels he can get better and take his game to the next level.

“If you look at the record of all top batsmen in the world, no one has batted at number six in the batting order more than me,” Shafiq told Cricket Pakistan. “I have batted at number six position for seventy percent of my career. So, a batsman at number six has less opportunity to play longer innings since he bats with a wicketkeeper and tailenders most of the time.

“I have the best record among batsmen who have batted at number six. However, I should have performed better for Pakistan considering my potential. I am focused on rectifying my earlier mistakes and performing better whenever I make a return to the national team.”

Shafiq is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has been in outstanding form.

Including the ongoing game against Northern, where he made an unbeaten 117, the 34-year-old has accumulated 550 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 50.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mental aspect of my game must improve, Pakistan player says Mohammad Yousuf told him this

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9559 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 49989 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2493 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3124 ( 4.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1890 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 400 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 76 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1134 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 251 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 172 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 471 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 9559 ( 13.74 % ) Babar Azam 49989 ( 71.87 % ) Steve Smith 2493 ( 3.58 % ) Ben Stokes 3124 ( 4.49 % ) Kane Williamson 1890 ( 2.72 % ) Rashid Khan 400 ( 0.58 % ) Pat Cummins 76 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 1134 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 251 ( 0.36 % ) Kagiso Rabada 172 ( 0.25 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 471 ( 0.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related