Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq revealed that legendary cricketer Mohammad Yousuf told him to improve the mental aspect of his game.

Shafiq’s revelation comes after he went through a rough patch with the bat in international cricket and was subsequently dropped for the tour of New Zealand.

He previously said that he wanted to work with Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

“I was working on a few things for the past two years. During England tour as well, Misbah and Younis bhai pointed out few things in my batting, which I agreed with,” Shafiq told Cricket Pakistan.

“I also had a chat recently with Yousuf bhai, who feels that I need to work more on the mental aspect of my game rather than technical. I need to go back and assess what I was doing right mentally which was working for me, so I can get back in form.”

Shafiq is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has been in outstanding form.

Including the ongoing game against Northern, where he made an unbeaten 117, the 34-year-old has accumulated 550 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 50.

