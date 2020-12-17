Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that legendary batsman Mohammad Yousuf is the best man for the chief selector role as he “has an eye to spot the talent”.

Yousuf is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore, but was recently linked with the chief selector job that was previously held by head coach Misbah-ul-Haq.

In addition to Yousuf, Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim, former wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif and iconic fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar are reportedly in the running.

However, Inzamam thinks Yousuf is the right person for the job.

“The most important thing as a national selector is to judge whether a player is of international standard or not. And you need to have an eye to judge that,” Inzamam, who was Pakistan’s chief selector before Misbah, said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“Yousuf has an eye to spot the talent. I am aware of his cricketing sense and knowledge. To have an eye to judge players, you need to have a lot of international experience. Yousuf is someone who has played and performed everywhere, so I will prefer him for the chief selector’s role.”

