Pakistan batsman Asad Shafiq has said that people shouldn’t call him a Test specialist as he is still eager to play limited overs cricket.
Shafiq last played ODI cricket in 2017, while his most recent T20 International came all the way back in 2012.
Nonetheless, the 34-year-old said his record in one-day matches over the last five years has “been really good”.
“My performances in one-day matches in [the] last five years have been really good. I have scored centuries and played match-winning knocks for my team,” he told Cricket Pakistan. “My job is to keep performing and the rest depends on selectors.
“I have never limited myself to Test cricket. Whichever format I play, my two motivations are to win the game for my team and make a return to the national side.”
Shafiq is currently captaining Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he has been in outstanding form.
Including the ongoing game against Northern, where he made an unbeaten 117, the 34-year-old has accumulated 550 runs in eight matches, which includes two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 50.
