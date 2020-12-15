Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf revealed that he is working on perfecting his toe-crushing yorkers with bowling coach Waqar Younis.

Waqar was one of the best bowlers during his playing days and was a master at bowling yorkers that were virtually unplayable.

With that in mind, Rauf wants to learn this art from Waqar and become a batsman’s worst nightmare.

“He (Waqar) was a specialist in yorkers and I am also trying to learn from him on how to use the crease and bowl those yorkers. I try to emulate that in the matches too as you don’t have to be predictable in modern-day cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports ahead of the New Zealand series.

“We played three practice matches which have helped us to progress our skills. The management is backing and helping players to come back into their groove.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

