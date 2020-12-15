Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has said that he wants to have a major impact when he starts playing Test cricket so that he develops a reputation and is known by everyone.

Rauf has featured in two ODIs and eight T20 Internationals thus far, but has yet to make his Test debut.

Having taken one wicket in ODI cricket and 11 in the shortest format, the 27-year-old is hoping that he will be given the opportunity to play Test cricket in the near future.

“Every player dreams to play Test cricket and my goals [are] also the same. I’m trying to learn fast and soon make my name in Test cricket too,” he was quoted as saying by Ary Sports ahead of the New Zealand series.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

