Khyber Pakhtunkhwa spinner Sajid Khan has said that he wants to have a nice, clean and smooth bowling action like Pakistan’s Saqlain Mushtaq, Australia’s Nathan Lyon and England’s Graeme Swann.

Sajid’s comments come after he pointed out that there are a lack of off-spinners in Pakistan.

He noted that many youngsters try and bowl mystery deliveries like the doosra, which ends up causing problems with their bowling action.

Rather than go down that route, Sajid wants to have a simple action and enjoy the same amount of success that Mushtaq, Lyon and Swann have all experienced.

The 27-year-old has been one of the standout performers in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Sajid has claimed 46 wickets in seven games for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an average of 22.56.

