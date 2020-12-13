Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has made it clear that he wants a spot in the national team in all three formats in the future.

Haider has played in two ODIs, where he has scored 42 runs at an average of 21.

He has also featured in four T20 Internationals and accumulated 154 runs, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 51.33 and a strike-rate of 148.07.

However, the 20-year-old has yet to make his Test debut, which is something he is hoping will happen in the near future.

Haider is now preparing for the series against New Zealand, which begins next week.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

