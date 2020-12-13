Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has reflected on his game in a brutally honest way, saying he can’t “hit 2-3 boundaries in an over and then be dismissed on the next ball”.

The 20-year-old noted that this doesn’t help his side as while his job is to hit boundaries and keep the scoreboard ticking, it is also to take singles and rotate the strike.

Haider, who has enjoyed an excellent start to his international career, admitted that this is something he must do going forward, along with spending more time at the crease.

“I need to give myself more time on the crease, as it’s not enough to just hit 2-3 boundaries in an over and then be dismissed on the next ball which only helps the bowler,” Haider was quoted as saying by PakPassion ahead of the New Zealand series.

“The idea is to hit 1-2 boundaries and then take a single to help rotate the strike as well which will help the team and also my wicket will be preserved.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 4545 ( 87.25 % ) No! 664 ( 12.75 % )

