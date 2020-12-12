Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan opener Shan Masood has urged people to trust the process, saying the national team is currently going through a rebuilding phase.
Pakistan were the number one Test team in 2016, but sit in seventh place right now.
They were also the number one T20 team, but lost their top spot and currently occupy fourth place.
As for ODIs, the men in green are in sixth.
“There is a cycle in cricket and that cycle goes on. Not long ago we were ranked number one in Test cricket. We are in the same cycle and the Pakistan team is in the stage of rebuilding itself,” Masood was quoted as saying by Ary Sports ahead of the New Zealand series.
“Our team, the captain is young and Test cricket requires experience. I hope the series against New Zealand [will] be the start where we will climb the ICC Test ranking chart.”
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
