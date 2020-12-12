Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he is impressed with how responsible captain Babar Azam is and the fact that he is scoring runs consistently.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

Misbah knows that there is pressure on Azam as Pakistan’s captain and the team’s best batsman, but he is pleased with how the 26-year-old has risen to the challenge.

“Babar has responded well so far in terms of his captaincy and his own performance. He is taking responsibility as a captain and performing with the bat,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“With time and experience, his captaincy and leadership skills will get polished further and he will understand the players better, which will eventually benefit the team.”

Azam’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will be his first series as Test captain.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

