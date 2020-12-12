Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has sent a warning to New Zealand, saying three to four Pakistan bowlers are capable of bowling around 150 kph.

Misbah’s comments came when talking about New Zealand seamer Lockie Ferguson, who has the ability to reach speeds of up to 150 kph.

He added that if the Black Caps think they can intimidate Pakistan with blistering pace, then the men in green will return the favour.

“If New Zealand have [Lockie] Ferguson as their main pacer who clocked around 150 kph, then we have three to four fast bowlers with a similar knack. If they think they can challenge us with pace then they also have to face the same challenge as well,” Misbah was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

“New Zealand are a tough side at home and playing well against West Indies, but they will be challenged and you will get to see good cricket.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

