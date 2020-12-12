Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said seamers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain have “skills, potential, pace and swing”.

Afridi has become Pakistan’s pace spearhead, while Wahab is a regular face in the limited overs team.

Rauf is starting to make a name for himself, while Hasnain has been identified as a future talent.

Misbah added that with the abilities they possess, they can surprise anyone on any given day.

“When you go at a new place it offers you a learning experience,” Misbah was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo ahead of the New Zealand series. “Shaheen [Afridi] and Wahab [Riaz] are quite experienced now. Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain are growing with every series so they all are getting into the groove. They have the skills, potential, pace and swing – this package can surprise anyone.”

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

