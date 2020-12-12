He’s a strong man, Latif on bold Pakistan seamer who bowls thunderbolts

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar a “strong man”.

Latif made the comment in response to a video from Akhtar showing the beauty of Islamabad after he had finished an evening run.

Strong Man 👍 — Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) December 10, 2020

“Strong man,” Latif said on Twitter along with the thumbs up emoji.

Akhtar is renowned for being one of the the most scariest and hostile bowlers the game has ever seen as he bowled lethal bouncers and could reach frightening speeds.

In fact, the 45-year-old still holds the record for the quickest delivery bowled in international cricket, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, Akhtar picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

