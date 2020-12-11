Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir said he had to use his brain when bowling to legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

Tanvir said this after crowning De Villiers the toughest batsman he bowled to.

Since De Villiers had such a wide array of shots that could get him runs all over the ground, Tanvir admitted that he was a massive headache for bowlers as so much planning was needed before bowling to him.

“If I have to choose one, AB was a batsman you had to think the most against while bowling,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he amassed 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.

He also featured in 228 ODIs and accumulated 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.

As for his Twenty20 International career, De Villiers featured in 78 matches and made 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.

