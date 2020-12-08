Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal believes that legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad was ahead of his time and incredibly “street smart”.
Miandad represented Pakistan in 124 Tests and scored 8,832 runs, which included 23 centuries and 43 fifties, at an average of 52.57.
He also accumulated 7,381 runs in 233 ODIs, which included eight hundreds and 50 half-centuries, at an average of 41.70.
The one and only Genius 😎 Street smart JM in that era who was ahead in time for @TheRealPCB 👍🏻🇵🇰 https://t.co/STDpdQjQmv
— Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 7, 2020
“The one and only genius. Street smart JM (Javed Miandad) in that era who was ahead in time for Pakistan,” Faisal said on Twitter.
