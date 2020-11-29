Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that his “fans still want to see me” play cricket.

On Friday, Afridi starred with the bat in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) as he smashed 58 runs off 23 balls, which included three boundaries and six sixes, in the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Jaffna Stallions.

He followed that up 12 runs in the Gladiators’ 34-run loss to the Colombo Kings, which was reduced to a five-over showdown.

“My fans still want to see me. I still love this game,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92. In addition to this, he snapped up 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

ALSO CHECK OUT: This is just the start, Pakistan bowling sensation who took five-for on debut says more to come

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6386 ( 18.38 % ) Waqar Younis 884 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2306 ( 6.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 8847 ( 25.46 % ) Imran Khan 7630 ( 21.95 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1040 ( 2.99 % ) Younis Khan 1500 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2344 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2915 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 285 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 616 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 6386 ( 18.38 % ) Waqar Younis 884 ( 2.54 % ) Javed Miandad 2306 ( 6.64 % ) Shahid Afridi 8847 ( 25.46 % ) Imran Khan 7630 ( 21.95 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1040 ( 2.99 % ) Younis Khan 1500 ( 4.32 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 2344 ( 6.74 % ) Saeed Anwar 2915 ( 8.39 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 285 ( 0.82 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 616 ( 1.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...