Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that his “fans still want to see me” play cricket.
On Friday, Afridi starred with the bat in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) as he smashed 58 runs off 23 balls, which included three boundaries and six sixes, in the Galle Gladiators’ match against the Jaffna Stallions.
He followed that up 12 runs in the Gladiators’ 34-run loss to the Colombo Kings, which was reduced to a five-over showdown.
My fans still want to see me. I still love this game – @SAfridiOfficial
“My fans still want to see me. I still love this game,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.
Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.
The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.
He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92. In addition to this, he snapped up 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.
