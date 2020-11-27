Give New Zealand a good hiding, Pakistan great tells men in green

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told the men in green to give New Zealand a “good hiding” in the upcoming series.
Akhtar expects Pakistan to win the three-match T20 series, but admitted that it will be tougher for the national team to triumph in the Test matches.
But, the series is currently in limbo as six players tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after landing in New Zealand.
“Pakistan should give NZ a good hiding – starting with T20Is although in Tests, we don’t know what will happen,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.
Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.
