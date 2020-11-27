Give New Zealand a good hiding, Pakistan great tells men in green

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told the men in green to give New Zealand a “good hiding” in the upcoming series.

Akhtar expects Pakistan to win the three-match T20 series, but admitted that it will be tougher for the national team to triumph in the Test matches.

But, the series is currently in limbo as six players tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) after landing in New Zealand.

“Pakistan should give NZ a good hiding – starting with T20Is although in Tests, we don’t know what will happen,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: What do you mean we will send you back, Pakistan player angry at New Zealand Cricket’s threat

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7052 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34582 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1286 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2652 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1429 ( 2.93 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 53 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 797 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 203 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 346 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7052 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34582 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1286 ( 2.63 % ) Ben Stokes 2652 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1429 ( 2.93 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 53 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 797 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 203 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 346 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...