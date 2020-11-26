Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim believes that all-rounder Nasir Nawaz has a bright future ahead of him.

This comes after Nasir made his first-class debut in Northern’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan last week.

In that match, Nasir took two wickets and made scores of 2 and 25.

Prior to that, he had done well for Northern’s Second XI team, especially in their Quaid-e-Azam Second XI Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where scored a superb century.

The 22-year-old struck an unbeaten 147, which came off 189 balls and included 12 boundaries and six sixes. However, his efforts went in vain as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Second XI won by one wicket.

In addition to Nasir, Wasim also picked off-spinner Mubasir Khan and pace bowler Munir Riaz as players to watch out for.

“There are plenty of very talented and skilled youngsters all over Pakistan in U-19 cricket who have great futures ahead of them,” Wasim told PakPassion. “When we speak about Northern, there are some players in the U-19 side whom I will move up to the second XI and then to the first XI if they continue doing well.

“I would like to mention off-spinner Mubasir Khan who has been doing really well for our U-19s side and there is fast-bowler Munir Riaz who is already with us in our first XI and is someone who bowled really well for Northern against MCC where he took the prize wicket of Kumar Sangakkara.

“Of course, we have all heard of Nasir Nawaz who is young and a very strong lad, and the way he bats is technically very correct and the best part of it is that he can bowl fast too. Having a fast-bowling all-rounder like Nasir in the side is important and this is something we are lacking in Pakistan cricket, with not many players fitting that role.

“We have Faheem Ashraf, Aamer Yamin, Amad Butt and it would be nice to add another few more names to that list. Nasir Nawaz can definitely be one to watch when it comes to all-rounders and has a bright future.”

