Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim believes Zeeshan Malik is the kind of batsman Pakistan needs in all formats of the game.

The 23-year-old averages 30.50 in first-class cricket, 53.80 in List A cricket and 28.93 in T20 cricket.

Wasim sees a lot of potential in Malik, saying that he is the type of player who will “look to take the attack to the bowlers in red-ball cricket”.

“I had been following Zeeshan’s progress during the time I was commentating but was surprised to see that he was nowhere to be seen when I first joined the PCB recently,” Wasim told PakPassion. “He had been playing in domestic cricket but did not get consistent chances in first-class cricket which he deserved. I gave him an opportunity to shine in our First XI and he never looked back and grabbed that opportunity with both hands.

“To me he is one of those batsmen who look to take the attack to the bowlers in red-ball cricket. He is very good on his back foot and this is one important quality that coaches are always looking for in batsmen. Quite a few batsmen are very comfortable on the front foot and get many runs on pitches such as in the UAE but they struggle the moment they are in England, Australia or South Africa where there are bouncier wickets.

“This is why I have always believed that as a top-order batsman you need to be very good on the back foot. Zeeshan has all those qualities and not only is he good in the longer format of the game, he has also showed some real intent in T20s as well. He has all the strokes and can cut and pull with ease.

“I am really looking forward to seeing him perform for the Shaheens on the tour of New Zealand and I am sure he is the kind of batsman that Pakistan needs in all formats of the game where he can play with a very good strike rate.”

