Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim admitted that big-hitting batsman Asif Ali’s poor shot selection has contributed to his downfall.

Asif used to be a regular face in Pakistan’s ODI and T20 squads, but he has fallen down the pecking order over the last year.

In fact, the 29-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since November 2019.

Despite this, Wasim is backing Asif to bounce back and regain his spot in the national team.

“He has all the shots but at the end of the day, it comes down to shot selection,” Wasim told PakPassion. “For a batsman, it’s always nice to have many strokes but that can also be the reason for your downfall.

“I also feel that he has been slightly unlucky and not been consistent enough even though he was given a few chances at the international level as well. Even in this year’s National T20 Cup, he was a little off colour but then things have been tough for all players and coaches due to the prevailing circumstances brought on by COVID-19.

“Whilst the players involved in the national side had a good chance to play games whilst in England, the domestic players did not have that luxury during the lockdown phase earlier this year. You could clearly see in this year’s National T20 Cup that players who had played with the Pakistan side were in better shape physically and mentally as opposed to those domestic players who pretty much came into the tournament from home, after not having played cricket for a long time.

“So, Asif Ali was also affected by this problem and he struggled but I am hoping that he will bounce back soon.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the best power-hitter in Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim asks why 29-year-old batsman isn’t in the national team

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...